Donna K. Cole, 86

Donna Kay Cole, 86, of Carrollton died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, 2017, in her home.

Born Sept. 15, 1931, in Carrollton, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Agnes Newell Williams.

She was retired from McFadden Insurance Agency and was a member of Church of Christ Christian Disciples in Carrollton.

Donna is survived by two sons, Greg (John) Cole of Duluth, MN, and Eric Cole of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Meghan (Josh) Grant, Kelli (Derek) Scott, and Stephen Russell Cole; and a great grandson, Cole Grant.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Cole.

A memorial service for Donna will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler and Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.