Donna M. Howell, 79
Donna M. Howell, 79, of Carrollton passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.
Born Jan. 17, 1938, in Steubenville, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Thelma Griffin Frengel.
Donna was a member of Carrollton First Presbyterian Church. She had worked at the Carroll County District Library and the former Femme Fashion in Carrollton.
She is survived by her husband, Charles T. Howell; a son, Charles F. Howell of Carrollton; grandson, Kevin Howell of Carrollton; granddaughter, Kristen (Josh) Green of Columbus; sister-in-law, JoAnne Frengel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 9, at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services.