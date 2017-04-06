Donna M. Ramsey, 93, of Dellroy, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Born in Sandyville, a daughter of the late Delbert and Estella (Albright) Weis, she grew up in Magnolia and lived in Dellroy since 1953.

Donna was a 1941 graduate of Magnolia High School and a 1945 graduate of the Aultman School of Nursing. She worked at both Aultman and Mercy hospitals and later for nursing homes in Carrollton and Bowerston. She assisted her husband in Ramsey Excavating as a bookkeeper and owned a laundromat in Dellroy.

She was a member of Rebekah Lodge in Dellroy, Dellroy Business Owners Association, Dellroy Ruritan Club and Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia and attended Dellroy Nazarene Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl “Bud” Ramsey, and two granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica Hohler.

She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Richard Breniser, Joey and Gerry Hohler, and Joni and Paul Burkhart; and one granddaughter, Hope Burkhart.

A private family service will be held at a later date. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.