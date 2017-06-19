Donna Owens, 88, respectfully passed away June 16, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.

She was born March 24, 1929, and lived in Carroll County her entire life. She was one of two daughters of John and Grace Brothers, who are deceased, as well as her sister, Sherri Brothers Kibsgard.

Donna worked for the Carroll County Auditor’s Office and Carroll County Department of Human Services of which she retired in 1994. She was a Christian by faith and attended the Church of Christ in her earlier years.

She enjoyed being in her home, in her car and talking on her phone. Donna tried to give advice to all who came in contact with her, and always worried about everyone whom she came in contact with.

Donna was married to William Owens for 36 years and had been a widower for 33 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and lifetime friend, June Elnora Ocel.

She is survived by two daughters, Deb (Louie) Parys of Michigan and Kelly (Drew) Matta of Carrollton; grandchildren, Allyson (Keith) Gormley of Indiana and Aaron (Lindie McKenzie) Parys of Michigan; her great grandchildren, Jaxson and Jordynn Gormley, Alexis Parys, and Kadance McKenzie; nephews, Robert Slates and Todd Slates; and her brother-in-law, Lou Kibsgard.

Funeral services will be June 20 at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Richard Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donna’s name can be made to Corinth Presbyterian Church, 7004 Salineville Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, OH 44651.