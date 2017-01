Doris Eisenhut passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Doris touched many lives in her 97 years and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by three children, Janice (Gerry), John, and Dennis (Jeanne); a grandson, Walter; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Eisenhut.

A memorial service to honor Doris is planned for a later date.