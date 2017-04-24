Dorothy Jellick, 89

Dorothy A. Jellick, 89, of Amsterdam passed away April 21, 2017 at Centerville Village in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Vrabel Hunchuck, she was born May 14, 1927 in Uniontown, PA.

Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam, where she was a past president of the Catholic Women’s Club and was active in the St. Joseph Quilt Club. Currently, Dorothy was a resident at Centerville Village in Carrollton.

She is survived by a son, Robert Jellick of Kilgore; daughter, Marianne (James) Fisher of Harlem Springs; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Elaine DeFrank of Uniontown, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, in 2015 and a son, Gerard, in 2016.

Mass of Christian Burial was held April 26, 2017, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating. Burial followed in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam was in charge of arrangements.