Dorothy M. Smith, 90, of Malvern died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in her home.

Born May 25, 1927, in Malvern, she was a daughter to Joseph and Grace (Campbell) Williams.

She graduated from Malvern High School in 1945. She was the Brown Township clerk for 20 years and a former bookkeeper for Furey’s, Harple’s and R & D Trucking. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Malvern and was a former Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader for many years.

She is survived by two daughters, Sheri Mingus and Cindy Clark, both of Malvern; three sons, Richard (Regina) Smith and Kenneth Smith, both of Minerva, and Jeff Smith of Peninsula; sister, Sandra Sarbach of Malvern; two brothers, Roland (Alice) Williams of Farmington Hills, MI, and Donald Williams of Minerva; brother-in-law, Richard “Sonny” Blackledge of Alliance; six grandchildren, Jason, Chris, Steve, Chelsea, Justin and Jeremy; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Smith, who died in 1984; son, David Smith; sister, Bonnie Blackledge; son-in-law, Gerald Clark; brother-in-law, Richard Sarbach; sister-in-law, Shirley Williams; and a great great granddaughter.

There are no formal services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.