Dorothy May Bake, 76

Dorothy May Bake, age 76, of Carrollton passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the Carroll Health Care Center. She was born Nov. 5, 1941, in Cardington, OH, to William Kenneth and Hesther Geraldine (Nicholson) Strawder.

Dorothy was an avid reader, she also enjoyed socializing while playing bingo.

Survivors include one son: Bill Bake and his fiancée, Donna Morris of Perrysville; two daughters; Deborah McLean (Mark) Huggins of Carrollton, and Sue (Raymond) Lashley, also of Carrollton; four sisters Pauline Swegheimer of Canton, Betty Kuzda of Cleveland, Daisy Beddell of East Canton and Eileen Bowser of Orlando, FL; 6 grandchildren, 5 step- grandchildren and 15 great- great grandchildren.

Burial will be in the Methodist Church Cemetery in Perrysville Saturday March 17, at 2 P.M. Arrangements are with the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home.