Dorothy McCoy

Dorothy Vivian McCoy, 89, formerly of Magnolia and New Rumley, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat after a period of declining health.

Born Oct. 20, 1926, in Hopedale, she was a daughter of the late Samuel “Eb” Raber, Sr. and Emma Marie Mathews Raber.

Vivian was a ware dresser at Scio Pottery for almost 40 years retiring in 1985, and was a former Avon Representative. She attended New Rumley United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She loved square dancing with her second husband, James McCoy, who preceded her in death Nov. 1, 1999.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest C. Van Horne, April 13, 1965; a daughter, Patricia Marie Hall, May 3, 2012; a son, John Wesley Van Horne, May 8, 2012; brothers, Harold Edgar Raber and Samuel Eber Raber, Jr.; and a sister, Beatrice Marie Kerwood.

She is survived by sons, James B. (Patricia) Van Horne of Magnolia and E. Leroy (Judy) Van Horne of Carrollton; a sister, Irene Christy of Hopedale; grandchildren Jim, David, Roger, Danny, Janice, Ronald, Amanda, Jama, Angie, John “Buddy” and Dorothy; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and her loving cat, Baby Doll.

Services will be held Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Carl Orphanides officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Monday from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

