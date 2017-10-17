Dorothy R. Powers, 84, of Magnolia, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

Born March 28, 1933, in Shady Point, OK, she was a daughter to the late, Julian and Jean (McCarthy) Franklin.

She was retired from the Canton Christian Home where she was employed for many years as a nurse’s aide. Dorothy was a passionate gardener and an avid lover of animals.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Stephen, Sandy, Tracy, and Sherry; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary, and daughter, Janet.

Per Dorothy’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the animal/rescue shelter of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home of North Canton, Ohio (330-452-4041).