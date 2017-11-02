Dover outlasts Carrollton in four hard-fought sets to win Division II district title

By Carol McIntire

Editor

MAGNOLIA – Dover outlasted Carrollton in four close sets Saturday in the Division II East District volleyball championship at Sandy Valley High School Saturday.

The Warriors bow out of tournament play with an overall record of 20-5 and 11-3 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC).

Dover won the first set 26-24. The Warriors came back and took the second 27-25 and lost the final two, 25-18 and 27-25.

The two teams played almost point-for-point in the opening two sets.

Dover scored first in the opening set, but the Warriors came back and built a 20-14 lead before the Tornadoes came storming back to tie the set at 22. Dover went up 23-22 when Carrollton senior Jaci Pridemore was called for being over the net. The Warriors tied the game at 23 and after Dover went up 24-23, the Warriors tied it again before Dover scored the final two points to secure the win.

Carrollton scored first in the second set, during which the teams were never separated by more than three points. With Dover up 23-22, the Warriors tied the game and went up 24-23. Following a time out, Dover tied the game at 24-24 and again at 25-25. A Dover serve out of bounds gave Carrollton the edge they needed and the Warriors secured a 27-25 win.

The two teams played close until midway through the third set when Dover began to take control after a time out with the score 17-13. The Tornadoes built on that lead and cruised to a 25-18 win.

The two teams played close in the final set, but the Tornadoes won the set 27-25 and earned a berth in regional action this week at Zanesville.

Mikayla Poole was the top server for the Warriors with nine points. Shelbee Stidom had 17 kills and Sadie Green had 48 assists. Allison Davis led the defensive effort with 27 digs and Pridemore had three solo blocks.

For Dover, Sawyer Lorentz tallied one ace, 19 kills, one assist, three solo blocks, four assists and three digs.

The Warriors advanced to the championship game by defeating Beaver Local last week in a semifinal game 27-25, 26-28, 25-15, 25-15.

Stidom was the top server with 16 points and added 31 digs. Pridemore tallied 29 kills and had three solo blocks and two assists.

Green led the team in assists with 65.