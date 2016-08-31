Dowell Dental Group purchases business of retiring local dentist

A well-known Carrollton dentist has retired and his practice has been purchased by another local dentist.

Dr. Carl Winters, who began his dental practice here in 1974, sold his practice and building at 25 3rd St. NE to Dr. Stephen Dowell, who operates dental offices under the name of Dowell Dental Group at five locations in Carroll, Stark and Tuscarawas counties, including the two Carrollton offices at 549 2nd St. NW in Carrollton and 25 3rd St. NE and one at 817 E. Lincolnway, Minerva.

Among the five locations, he has three associate doctors on the team. They include Dr. Byron Ross, Dr. Somonkul Alexander Tum and Dr. Stephen Gombos. All are welcoming new patients and emergencies.

Dr. Tums is the newest member to join the Dowell Dental team. He is originally from southern California and graduated from the University of Pittsburg School of Dental Medicine in 2013. He received additional training at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He is passionate about dentistry, agriculture and fishing, including weekends at Lake Mohawk. Dr. Tum is also an avid traveler, having traveled all over Europe and Asia. He also enjoys experiencing new cultures and cuisines. One of his goals is to do a dental mission trip in Cambodia in the near future.

Dr. Dowell says he is excited to meet the patients at Dr. Winters office and earn their trust. He says he and Dr. Winters have always had a great working relationship.

“After more than 41 years it was time to retire,” Dr. Winters remarked.

“There is a basement in our home that needs remodeled and a workshop that needs built after being delayed for 30 years. We plan to see Europe on trips and explore the West in between visiting our adult children who live in Columbus and Atlanta,” he added.

Dr. Winters also expressed his thanks for the friendly encouraging people who trusted him to care for their oral health. “My 40 years have been rewarding and fulfilling. I will miss the great patients,” he commented.

A 1968 graduate of Carrollton High School, Dr. Winters graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in December of 1974 and returned to Carrollton where he set up a practice with the late Dr. Carl Crabbs.

In 1977 Winters’ father, Harry, was the contractor that built the present dental building with the help of his wife (Molly), his mother (Edna) and a carpenter who had retired to Carroll County.

“Molly and I nailed flooring, hung and finished the drywall, painted, cut the ceiling and hung wall paper before moving into the new building in September 1977,” he said in reminiscing.

Dr. Bruce Barker started his practice in the office and Dr. Herman Rugani practiced orthodontics for a number of years at that location. Downstairs, Dr. Gary Pearch started his optometry practice, the Visiting nurses rented the space for their first office and the One Way Youth started its ministry in the lower level.

Following Dr. Dowell’s graduation in 1990 from Case Western Reserve Dental School, he purchased the former practice of Dr. Charles Trommer on Butler Ave. in Carrollton. He said his first day he treated one patient who continued being in Dr. Dowell’s care until the patient passed away. He quickly built trust with his growing patient base.

In the spring of 1995, Dr. Dowell relocated to 549 2nd St. NW where he continues to practice. Since then, Dowell Dental Group has grown to a total of five locations in Carroll, Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

Dr. Dowell and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of four children. He is a past master of Carroll Masonic Lodge and serves as a board member of the Carroll County Arts Center.

Dr. Dowell is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Dowell of Canton and grandson of the late Dr. Glenn C. Dowell, a former Carrollton physician and county health commissioner.