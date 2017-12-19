Dr. Jon H. Marshall, 75

Dr. Jon Homer Marshall, 75, formerly of Carrollton and Canton, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at the Sycamore Glen Health Center in Miamisburg, OH, following an illness. His family will forever cherish the rich, priceless memories they have of him.

Dr. Marshall was born June 1, 1942, to the late Charles A. and Grace Marshall of Carrollton, and was a 1960 graduate of Carrollton High School where he was active in sports and school activities.

He graduated in 1966 from Ohio Northern University in Ada, OH, where he studied pre-medicine, majoring in psychology. He also did graduate work in psychology from 1966-68 at Tulane University in New Orleans and completed medical school at Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, MO, in 1973.

He served his internship at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus and a three-year residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Aultman Hospital in Canton where he was a member of the medical staff and chief resident of the obstetrics and gynecology department his first year.

Dr. Marshall opened the Carroll County Women’s Clinic for the practice of obstetrics, gynecological surgery and family planning in his newly-constructed office building at 276 2nd St. SW in Carrollton in 1977. He also operated offices in Strasburg and Canton. Dr. Marshall closed his practice in 2005, and spent the next 11 years traveling and working at various locations, including Ashtabula, Cleveland, and Troy, Ohio, and at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC.

Dr. Marshall served as Carroll County Health Commissioner in 1994-95 and was licensed to practice medicine in Ohio and Tennessee. He was on the staffs of Aultman Hospital and Timken Mercy Medical Center between 1974 and 2005. During that time, he delivered countless thousands of babies, including a set of twins, in the 30 years he maintained his practice.

Jon, as he was known among his friends, was an avid fisherman and hunter and a diehard fan of the University of Alabama Crimson tide football team. He had an incredible sense of humor and an engaging, outgoing personality. Jon was incredibly generous and truly was the type of person who would offer the shirt off of his back to help a friend. Jon was happiest when he could get away to the cabin his father, Charles, built on Lake Nipissing in Ontario, Canada. There, Jon would spend his days on the water fishing for walleye with his friends and family. He was also always trying to catch another championship musky like he did with his father when he was 10 years old.

Dr. Marshall was a member of several professional organizations, including the Carroll County Medical Society.

Survivors include two sons, Atty. Jon Charles Marshall and his wife Ashley, and their daughter Grace Victoria, of Centerville, OH, and Justin King Marshall of Rochester, NY; a sister, Linda Marshall Turley of Ponte Vedra, FL, and a niece, Amy Thornton, of Jacksonville, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Roberts and a brother, William (Bill) Roberts.

A closed Memorial Service for family is planned in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.