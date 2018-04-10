Dr. Tim L. Kinch, PhD, 73

Dr. Tim Lee Kinch, Ph. D, 73, of Edinboro, PA, formerly of Canton and Bowling Green, died after a long illness Sunday, April 8, 2018, in UPMC Hamot.

Born March 17, 1945, in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Raymond Burke and the late Myrna Cummings Burke Kinch Bullock.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University after a year of study in the Honors English Program at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada. He served as an executive for Boy Scouts of America in the greater Canton area and southeastern district of Ohio. He earned his master’s degree in Anthropology from Kent State University and his Ph. D. from Bowling Green State University in American Culture Studies. During his tenure teaching at Bowling Green State University, he was awarded the prestigious teaching position by the Fulbright Commission at Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität (University of Münster), Münster, Germany, for the 1983-84 academic year and then returned to teaching at BGSU. Dr. Kinch was a former faculty member of the English Department at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. He was a life-long learner and a mentor and a master teacher every day of his life. Dr. Kinch’s students appreciated his knowledge and wisdom, and loved him.

He loved to travel with his wife to Victoria, British Columbia, enjoyed his time in Europe, collected Pacific Northwest Coast First Nation’s art, relished studying films, read voraciously, contemplated the cosmos and cherished the time with his wife, Jan, and his numerous furry, four-legged “kids.”

Survivors include his loving wife of 35 plus years, Dr. Janet C. Kinch, Ph. D; a nephew, Michael Grimes and a niece, Leighanne Grimes Michelsen, the son and daughter of the late Janet Kinch Grimes; and many dear, loving friends.

Friends may call at Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie St., Edinboro, April 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend memorial services there at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made out to Kent State University, who will be founding a scholarship in Dr. Tim Kinch’s name for Anthropology students. Contributions may be sent in care of Glunt Funeral Home (see address above). To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.