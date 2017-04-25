Drew M. Johnson, infant son of David and Katie (Hinkle) Johnson of Salem, was stillborn Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Aultman Hospital.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by maternal grandparents, Anna Hinkle of Minerva, John Hinkle of Dellroy, paternal grandparents, David and Karen Johnson of Rogers, paternal great grandparents, Katherine Fay Linger of Negley, aunts and uncles, Sean (Cheryl) Hinkle of Dellroy, Kallan Kinkle of Lakewood, Kim (Terry) Rankin of Columbiana and Adam (Janice) Johnson of Rogers.

A graveside service will be held April 28 at 11 a.m, in Zion Cemetery near Dellroy with Terry Rankin officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.