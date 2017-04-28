Drug Take Back Day: Drop off site open in Carrollton

More than 270 sites will be available tomorrow (April 29) where Ohioans can safely dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs on “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in an effort to provide safe, convenient and responsible means for disposal of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and medications.

In Carroll County, the site is the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, located at 43 Second St. SE. Carrollton.

“Prescription drug abuse and misuse has devastated Ohio communities. Too often, individuals can get prescription drugs from the family medicine cabinet or from family and friends who no longer use the medicine they were legally prescribed,” Said Senator Sherrod Brown said. “That’s why this DEA-sponsored Drug Take Back Day is so important in Ohio. All prescription medications—especially addictive opioid painkillers—should be disposed of safely to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”

“Four out of five people addicted to opioids start out using prescription drugs. That’s why it’s so important to safely dispose of any and all unnecessary prescription medications,” said Senator Rob Portman. “I’m pleased that so many communities in our state are participating in this annual event and I urge all Ohioans to clean out their medicine cabinets and take advantage of Drug Take Back. Together, we can turn the tide of addiction and ensure that every Ohioan can reach their God-given potential.”