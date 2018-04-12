Dukes take two wins from Warriors

By Carol McIntire

Editor

In their only action last week, the Carrollton baseball team fell twice to Marlington in Northeastern Buckeye Conference action, both on cold and windy days.

The Warriors hosted the Dukes April 5 and fell by a 13-2 score. They traveled to Marlington the next day and fell by a 14-1 score.

Both teams were scoreless in the first inning of the game, played at the Field of Dreams.

The Dukes plated three runs it the top of the second. With one out, Nick Mudrick singled to left field and stole second base. Nate Allenbaugh singled to advance Mudrick to third. Davis West hit a double to score both runners. With two outs, Anthony Sabatino hit a double to score West.

The Dukes added three runs in the fourth, added a run in the sixth and closed out the game with seven runs in the seventh inning.

The Warriors scored their only runs of the contest in the game in the sixth inning on RBIs by Bryce Ferrell and Chayse Marmo.

The Dukes outhit the Warriors 11-5.

Sabatino collected a triple, double and a single for the Dukes. Brendon Stinson and Allenbaugh had doubles and Zach Dezeno, CJ Greiner, Mudrick and Allenbaugh all collected singles. Murdick had a stolen base.

For the Warriors, Ferrell had a double and a single. Mike Yoder, Teagin Mohn and Jeffrey Bolanz all hit singles. Jimmy Birong had a stolen base.

The Warriors committed three errors and the Dukes one.

Trevor Boggess took the loss for the Warriors on the mound. He went three and one-third innings, giving up eight hits and six runs. He walked one batter and struck out four.

Andrew Pucci picked up the win for Marlington. He pitched four innings, walked one batter and struck out one.

AT MARLINGTON

The Warriors mustered three hits, all singles, in a five-inning contest at Marlington the next day, compared to 11 hits for the Dukes.

Birong, Mohn and Austin Lewis all had singles for Carrollton. Mohn had a stolen base.

Grenier had a triple for Marlington and collected three RBIs. Dezenzo hit a double and had three RBIs. Sabatino, Grenier, Stinson, Carr and West all had singles. Allenbaugh collected two singles for the Dukes.

Marmo took the loss for Carrollton. He went three innings, gave up seven hits and seven runs, struck out one batter and walked three.

Allenbaugh went the distance for the Dukes and picked up the win. He struck out two batters and walked four.

The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Minerva Tuesday, host the Lions Wednesday and play a double header at New Philadelphia Saturday. They will travel to West Branch April 17 and host the Warriors April 18.