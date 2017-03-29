East Liverpool too much for Warriors on opening day

By Carol McIntire, Editor

EAST LIVERPOOL – Mother Nature looked kindly upon the Carrollton baseball team, providing a warm, dry day for the season opener, but their hosts, the East Liverpool Potters, weren’t so kind, sweeping both games of a doubleheader March 25.

The Warriors failed to score a run in the first game, falling by a 6-0 score. The visitors held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth during the second contest but allowed the Potters to score two runs to secure the win by a 3-2 score.

In the first game, the Warriors got their lead-off man on base in each of the first two innings.

Kory Host led off the first with a single and then stole second base, but the Warrior offense sputtered. Brian Riggs drew a walk to lead off the second inning, but Jacob Grubbs hit into a double play and Jeff Bolanz hit a fly ball into left field that was caught.

Carrollton threatened to break the 0-0 tie in the top of the fifth inning.

Riggs hit a fly ball to centerfield for the first out of the inning. Grubbs hit a double off the fence in centerfield and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jeff Bolanz.

Bruce Ferrell drew a walk, and then was tagged out as he attempted to steal second, ending the inning.

“We had a set play to try and steal a run but East Liverpool defended it well,” said Warrior Coach Butch Wood. “At that time it was quite a pitcher’s duel and I felt one run could make a big difference. I have to give the Potters pitchers credit. They did an outstanding job.”

The Potters’ bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth, plating four runs.

Kyle Schneidmiller was hit by a Brian Riggs’ pitch; Logan Dawson was safe at first on a ball that was dropped. Both runners scored on a triple off the bat of Robbie Davis. Cody Weyand’s hit to center field scored Davis, giving the hosts a 3-0 lead.

With Davis at first, Warrior Coach Butch Wood went to his bullpen, bringing in Luke Krantz.

With Josh Recktenwald at the plate, Davis stole second base. Recktenwald hit the ball down the third base line just inside the bag that scored Davis and gave the Potters a 4-0 lead.

East Liverpool tacked on two runs in the sixth inning.

Host led the Warriors with two hits. Grubbs had a double and Chayse Marmo a single.

The Potters had seven hits, each by a different player.

Riggs took the loss on the mound, stiking out four batters and giving up two walks in four innings of work. Krantz pitched two innings of relief, giving up two runs on three hits. He struck one batter and gave up a walk.

Logan Torma picked up the win. He went the distance, giving up four hits, striking out four batters and giving up three walks.

GAME 2

The team played three scoreless innings before the Potters plated a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carrollton responded with a run in the top of the fifth and added a run in the top of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the inning. East Liverpool scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held the Warriors scoreless in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Riggs hit a home run to lead the Warriors offensively. Grubbs picked up a hit and an RBI. Krantz, Cole Russell and Marmo each had a hit. Riggs picked up an RBI. Marmo and Trevor Boggess each had a stolen base.

East Liverpool had seven hits, led by Recktenwald with three.

Host took the loss on the mound. He pitched five and a third innings, giving up six hits. He walked four batters and struck out nine.

Krantz pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing one hit.

Logan Dawson picked up the win, going the distance for the Potters. He struck out three batters and gave up four walks.

“I really liked our team’s attitude and effort,” said Wood. “We played hard but the breaks did not go our way.”