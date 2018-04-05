Edison academic team heading to regional event
RICHMOND – The Edison High School Academic competition team scored a first place finish during the Jefferson County Academic competition League tournament at East Gateway Community College Feb. 24 and now advance to the regional event April 24 in Akron. Team members are shown in the photo. Front row (from left) are Nathan Cain, Damon Bonar, Ryan Laverick and Candace Marcus. Back row (from left) are Nick Crawford, Joe Ash, Kyle Willison, Nathan Mizell and Gracie Phillips with Advisor James Evans.