Edison FFA plans tractor show May 13

Edison High School FFA chapter will host its 11th annual Classic Tractor Show and Car Cruise-in May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school on SR 152, just east of Richmond.

This year’s event, open to the public, will feature both classic farm equipment and vehicles while a variety of classic cars will be exhibited at the cruise-in.

The event is a community service show where students are able to use their leadership, planning and organization skills to raise funds for a good cause, while Edison FFA Boosters will help supply and set up tents, manage the chuck wagon food booth and provide general support for the festivities, according to Gage Ziarko, FFA member and committee chairman.

Free will donations taken at the gate and sales from the chuck wagon will benefit the Pediatric Cortical Visual Impairment Society on behalf of Olivia Ault, a student with the condition.

Boosters will also hold their 10th annual silent auction, a Chinese auction and a 50-50 raffle in conjunction with the show to raise money for the FFA scholarship fund. “About a dozen businesses have donated various items and will also auction off a Dave Barnhouse painting,” Ziarko added.