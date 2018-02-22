Edison Preschool registration set

Preschool and kindergarten registration in the Edison Local School District will be held March 14 at John Gregg elementary school between Amsterdam and Bergholz and March 15 at Stanton elementary school in Hammondsville from 1-6 p.m.

School officials request that parents and caregivers take their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residence such as a utility bill or deed and income certification, the latter for preschool only.

All-day classes are offered for four-year-olds from Monday to Thursday, while three-year old children attend on half days for four days a week.

Preschoolers must be three or four years old on or before Aug. 1 to participate. Meanwhile, kindergarten is open on weekdays to children who turn five years old in that same time frame.

Parents of pre schoolers can visit their child’s classroom even earlier as each site hosts an open house March 9 from 1-3 p.m.