Edison school board approves designer for improvement project

Edison High School is set to undergo further improvements after the school board approved a Cleveland-based firm for the project.

During a special meeting March 9, the Edison Local Board of Education named the Brewer-Garrett Company as the design-and-build firm and approved a contract to complete the estimated $2.8 million upgrade at the high school.

Plans include renovating classrooms and installing an HVAC unit to heat and cool the building. Superintendent Bill Beattie said funding is derived from the district’s 2-mill, five-year emergency renewal levy that voters approved in 2014 and work will get under way shortly.

Classrooms on all three floors of the original high school building, which was formed in 1939, will receive new drywall, drop ceilings, LED lighting, and paint while the HVAC system will operate throughout the structure, with the exception of the kitchen, gym and band room.

“The HVAC work will start in the next four to six weeks and is set to be completed in October,” Beattie explained. “If funding is available, the plan is to run the HVAC and classroom renovations simultaneously. If the funds are not available the classrooms will be done by August of 2018.”

Beattie said the emergency renewal levy is being used to modernize current structures instead of building new schools. He noted that Edison High School dates back to 1939 and the addition was constructed in 1963 with the sports annex completed in 1999. Meanwhile, Stanton Elementary School was built in 1961 with John Gregg Elementary created six years later.

“When we put the emergency renewal levy on the ballot, we said we would do several things if it passed: Bring back elementary art—which we did—and renovate the buildings in the district. The board chose to do renovations because it was not fiscally possible to ask voters for a new building and operating funds, as well,” he said. “The board decided it was best to renovate the current buildings,” Beattie added.

Completed renovations thus far include brand new lockers at the high school and new restrooms on the second and third floors, the latter to the tune of $38,000. More work is eyed over Easter break to add new windows in the senior wing and office at the main entry of EHS; painting in the auditorium and gym, and replacing several doors at Stanton Elementary.

Future plans include adding HVAC systems at Stanton and John Gregg as well as new windows and doors at both sites. Beattie said none of it would be possible without the support for the levy.

“We appreciate the district residents for supporting the emergency renewal. This is the first phase of renovation projects we’d like to do at the district buildings, and we hope for continued support in the future to allow us to continue to do these projects,” he stated.