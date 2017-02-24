Edith L. Zwahlen, 75, of Minerva, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Aultman Hospital. Born Feb. 5, 1942, in Canton, she was a daughter to Harry and Helen (Miller) Kibler.

She retired from Bank 2000 in Minerva after 27 years. She began her work at the Minerva Banking Co. and Cox Lumber. She volunteered at Aultman Hospital, where she attained 8,320 service hours. She was a member of Minerva First Christian Church and the Thursday night card club. She was a graduate of Minerva High School in 1960.

She is survived by daughter, Amy (John) Young of Pataskala; son, Doug (Lori) Zwahlen of Minerva; sister, Arla Jean Seck of Carrollton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Maggie (Robert) Carter of Carrollton, Rosemary (George) Myers of Eaton and Alfred (Norma) Zwahlen of Minerva; six grandchildren, Spencer (Felisha) Wazlavek, Tyler (fiancé Dannie Jo Ady) Wazlavek, Galina Young, Robby Young, Jack Zwahlen, and her namesake, Edie Mae Zwahlen; four great grandchildren, Dalylah, Rosalie, Everest and Alex; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Zwahlen, who died Aug. 7, 2009.

Funeral services will be Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Terry Livengood officiating. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Volunteer Services or donate an hour of your time to your favorite charity. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.