Edwin C. Hart, 97, of Minerva, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Minerva Eldercare Center.

Born Jan. 2, 1921, in Canton, he was a son of Harry and Olive (Dewell) Hart.

He was the owner and operator of Hart Drug in Minerva for 30 years, and retired after selling the store March 1, 1974. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1938 and received his BSPH, Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Ohio Northern, May 17, 1942. He was a member of Minerva First Christian Church, past president of Minerva Lions Club and was elected as a member of the Board of Directors for Central Trust Bank in December 1978. He was a member of Alliance Country Club, where he shot a hole in one on the 180 yd. 10th hole Oct. 14, 1956. He was a WWII US Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 79 years, Kathryn (Seaburg) Hart, whom he married in 1939; a daughter, Joan Henninger; grandson, Bradley (Judi) Henninger; two great grandchildren, Ashley (Kevin) Hegarty and Aimee (Aaron) Simon; three great great grandchildren, Miles, Amelia, Lila and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Henninger; and a brother, Donald Hart.

Funeral services will be Feb. 13 at 12 noon in Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts and Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva First Christian Church, Alliance Hospice, Minerva Community Meals or Minerva YMCA. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.