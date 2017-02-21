Eli Jason Wagner, precious son of Eric and Brittany Wagner, was born into Heaven Feb. 13, 2017, at 10:20 a.m. at Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. He weighed 1 lb., 13 oz. and was 13.75 inches long. While Eli’s time here was short, he has touched the lives of many and is greatly loved by his family and friends. His Mommy and Daddy will forever love him, cherish every memory, and they look forward to the day they will see him again in Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Norman and Dawn Wright; maternal great uncle, Jason Greenhoe; paternal great uncle, Michael Roudebush; and paternal great aunt, Audrey Gantz.

He is survived by his Mommy and Daddy, Eric and Brittany Wagner; his maternal grandparents, Eric and Carrie Wright; his paternal grandparents, Bob and June Wagner; aunt and uncles, Melissa and Ryan Stanton and Nathan Wright; cousins, Asher, Parker, and Emsley Stanton; maternal great grandparents, Wilber and Laura Greenhoe; paternal great grandparents, Richard and Vera Roudebush; paternal great grandparents, Gary and Dolores Wagner; and many other relatives and friends who love Eli very much.

Eric and Brittany would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI, for their compassion and support during this difficult time and Tina Esch Photography for taking beautiful photos of our precious son.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. in Williamston Free Methodist Church, 4400 N. Williamston Rd, Williamston, MI 48895. A luncheon will follow.