Elizabeth (Blazer) Lanham, 90, of Alliance, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Erma Crandall Medical Center, Sebring. Erma joined her husband, Don, who preceded her in death in June 2015.

Born March 14, 1926, in Carrollton, she was a daughter to Jay and Lura Pearl (Marshall) Blazer.

She retired from Alliance City Schools where she was employed as a reading teaching assistant at

_South Lincoln Elementary School. Her school career started as a lunchroom aide at Liberty Elementary.

She served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. In retirement, she volunteered at Alliance Community Hospital, her church, Camp LiMRod, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the Duvall Home in Florida. She enjoyed camping with Don all over the country, making friends all over the USA.

She was a faithful member of First United Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, with a special affection for the church’s Camp LiMRod which she helped to get off the ground.

Erma is survived by her children, Jane Kennett (John), Jim Lanham (Missy) and Judy Fetterolf; grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Andrew (Hayley), Claire, Emily and Carly; sister, Frances Mumaw; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Scott Fetterolf.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. in First United Presbyterian Church in Alliance.

The family would like to thank Crandall Medical Center, Copeland Oaks and First United Presbyterian Church for all of their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 425 E. Market St., Alliance, OH 44601 or to the Alliance Lions Club, c/o Jim Greiner 6166 Union Ave. Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.