Elizabeth M. Evanosky, 96, of Bergholz, passed away Tuesday evening, May 16, 2017, in Carriage Inn in Steubenville.

Born Nov. 26, 1920, in Bergholz, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Genshur Blasko.

Elizabeth was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam, where she had served on the Parish Council and was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Along with her husband, she was the former owner and operator of the Midway Restaurant between Bergholz and Amsterdam.

She is survived by five daughters, Dorothy (Don) Teichman and Vicky (Bill) Chivers, both of Amsterdam, Anna (Carl) Sabol of Annapolis, Carol Keller of Madison, AL, and Barbara (Mike) Mellott of Olathe, KS; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; on daughter, Frances Evanosky-Stine; two sons, Joseph C. Evanosky and Edward Evanosky; one son-in-law, Bob Keller; five brothers; and two sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Elizabeth’s name to either St. Joseph Catholic Church, 333 N. Main St., Amsterdam, OH 43903 or Valley Hospice, 10686 SR 150, Rayland, OH 43943.