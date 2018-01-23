Ella Maye Yoho, 93, of Canton, passed away Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

She was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Harrison County, OH.

Ella is survived by her children, Audrey Yoho, James (Charlene) Yoho of Pennsylvania, Nancy Yoho and Mary Ellen (Dennis) Todd; granddaughter, Sarah Yoho; brother, Joe Taggart and twin sister, Edna Faye Shuff.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Yoho; 10 siblings and parents, William and Edna Taggart.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 26, from 4-8 p.m. in Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton. Funeral services will be conducted Jan. 27 in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Baxter Ridge Cemetery in New Harrisburg.

