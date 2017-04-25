Ellen M. Moore, 97

Ellen M. (Davidson) Moore, 97, of Carrollton passed away at her home April 23, 2017. Born April 19, 1920, in Kirtland, OH, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Erma E. Bennien Davidson.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Dover Restoration Branch.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Orville Moore, three brothers, Williard, Jerry and George , also an infant sister.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law James (Terry) and Terrietta Moore of Carrollton; one daughter, Karen E. Long of Carrollton; five grand children and eight great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Kirtland, OH. Memorial donations in Ellen’s name may be made to the local Salvation Army Unit at PO Box 14, Carrollton, OH 44615. Local services were under the care and guidance of the Dodds Funeral Home.