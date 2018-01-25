Emma L. Brown, 92

Emma Leota Brown, 92, of Minerva, went to be with her Lord, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Born Nov. 27, 1925, she was a daughter to James A. and Rosa May (Ramsey) Saling.

She worked at Cronin China Company and for Augusta Township Board of Elections. She was a member of Farm Bureau Council 2L for over 50 years and was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher for many years.

Emma is survived by daughters, Charlotte (Ralph) Russell and Barbara (Eric) Burchett of Minerva, and Joyce (David) Clark, of Louisville, KY; son, Larry (Lillie) Brown of Cibolo, TX; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Johnson of Elizabethton, TN; brother, James (Linda) Saling of East Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lawrence Brown; brothers, Everett Saling, Junior Saling, Marion Saling, William Saling, Jack Saling and Clarence Saling; and sisters, Edna Bigelow, Bertha Cox, Loretta Saling and Lola Tuttle.

Funeral service will be held Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. in Bartley Funeral Home with Pastor Chet Howes of Faith Fellowship and Pastor Chet Miller of Victory Baptist Church officiating. Calling hours will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, from 5 – 8 p.m. and Sunday, one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will follow later in Ft. Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Friends may express condolences online at: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.