Emotional speech brings battlefield to local cemetery

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – U.S. Navy SEAL Adam Newbold brought the horror of war home when he spoke during a Memorial Day observance at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton Monday.

Newbold, a highly decorated combat veteran of multiple wars, conflicts and countless Top Secret Covert and Clandestine Operations and a former special advisor to the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has held counsel with the President of the United States, top military commanders, congressional leaders and foreign leaders.

He shared his personal story of war and the sacrifice that comes with it.

He described his military buddies: Lance, who had black spiked hair and tattoos.

“He looked like someone you didn’t want to mess with when you saw him on the street,” Newbold said, “but he was a fierce warrior.”

Another, Scotty Daniels, went through SEAL training with Newbold.

“He had a broken leg during hell week and he made it through,” Newbold noted.

Another he described as a “character who danced on a bar one night when they were on leave and gained new respect from his fellow SEALS.

“All of these men had things in common: the inability to quit, a way to preserve in arduous situations,” he said pausing, “and they all are dead.”

After another pause to collect himself, Newbold said he thinks of them often.

“You don’t join the military to die, but you know it’s a possibility. You accept it and you go forward in spite of it.”

Looking around at the large crowd gathered at the cemetery, he continued, “You can watch a movie, go where you want, basically do what you want to do because veterans fought for it.”

Newbold brought tears to the eyes of some and goose bumps and cold chills to others as he closed the speech with words spoken between troops taking heavy enemy fire and the base communications sending help.

Initially, the troops radioed their location and the need for assistance. The dispatcher noted how close assistance was and assured the troops help was on the way. The dispatcher continued contact, alerting the troops help was getting closer. As he alerted the troops help was close, there was no response on the other end. The dispatcher frantically attempted to re-establish contact as help arrived at the location they were called to, asking for another location. Once again, there was no response.

Newbold quietly turned from the podium walked off the stage after reading the final words of the script…”base clear.”

During the observance, U.S. Army veterans Jack Stephenson (Korea) and Carl Miller (World War II) placed a wreath at the Veterans Memorial. Tammy Newbold and Debbie Paulette placed a wreath at the memorial for unknown soldiers.

A large contingent of veterans in attendance at the ceremony lined up behind the color guard at the request of Veterans of Foreign Wars Fighting McCook Post 3301 Commander James Newbold.

Rodger Barto, who served as officer of the day, led the color guard and firing squad.