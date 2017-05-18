Entertainment, food, fun planned at Art, Jazz festival in Minerva

The seventh annual Brick Street Art & Jazz Festival comes to Minerva’s historic N. Market St., May 20, featuring a wide range of musical styles, as well as interactive arts activities for all ages.

Live music will begin before the festival officially opens, with saxophonist Denny Ott playing during set up, at 9 a.m. High-school jazz bands will perform during the day, including: Minerva, 9:45 a.m.; Sandy Valley, 10:30 a.m.; Northwest, 12:45 p.m; Jackson, 2:45 p.m.; and Beaver Local, 5 p.m.

Professional bands include: Musical Memories Orchestra at 11:30 a.m., playing jazz from the 30s and 40s; AZJazz at 1:30 p.m., playing straight-ahead jazz; The John Trapani Big Band at 3:45 p.m.; and Moustache Yourself, playing Gypsy jazz at 6 p.m.

The festival offers a wide variety of interactive art activities for all ages. Hands-on projects will be provided by Minerva Public Library, Mount Union Nature Center, 2-4 p.m.; Community Art Area, Kids’ Art Area, vendors, and at Treasured Sensations. Sphon’s CCW will host direct-sales vendors, a make-and-take activity and Nerf gun target shooting for kids.

Other activities include strolling magic, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., balloon creations, 1-3 p.m., a drum circle at 3 p.m., an instrument petting zoo provided by the Minerva Band Boosters, henna tattoos, rock stacking and more. A sound system will be provided for an all-day jam session for anyone bringing along an instrument.

Throughout the festival, artists will demonstrate throwing pottery, painting, spinning, printmaking and other skills. Buckeye Woodturners will demonstrate throughout the day in the largest gathering of woodturners in northeast Ohio. Many artists will be selling their work, as will crafters and many of Minerva’s downtown shops.

Food will be available, including smoked meats from the Kishman’s IGA smoker, seafood from Lobster Louie’s, sandwiches from Candlelight Catering, Italian food from Tozzi’s Restaurant, hot gourmet sandwiches from Our Melt Bar, lemonade, kettle corn, baked goods from Chiavari’s Bakery & Café, and more. Que Pasa Mexican restaurant will offer sidewalk-café dining on N. Market St. and Al & Dave’s Pizza Shop on High St. will offer an extensive carryout menu.

Admission to the festival is free and it will go forward rain or shine. In case of rain, bands will play in theRoxy Theatre.

The event is sponsored by ArtsinStark and Visit Canton.

For more information, contact Denise Freeland at 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.