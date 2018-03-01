Entire CHS wrestling team qualifies for district tournament

UHRICHSVILLE – Carrollton will send 14 wrestlers to the Division II district wrestling tournament this weekend at Claymont.

The Warriors qualified one from each weight class Saturday during the sectional tournament at Claymont and edged the Mustangs for the team title by two points. Claymont qualified 10 wrestlers to district competition.

The Warriors won the team title with 224.5 points, followed by Claymont with 222.5, Indian Valley, third with 199.5; West Holmes, fourth with 150 and St. Clairsville, fifth with 85. There were 10 teams in the sectional event.

“It was another exciting weekend for our wrestlers,” said Coach Ken Pasiuk. “Qualifying 14 wrestlers to district is a new school record for the most to qualify for the tournament. Qualifying that many out of the tough Claymont sectional is impressive. Winning our fifth sectional title was equally impressive.”

Winning titles for the Warriors were junior Ben Pasiuk at 145 pounds, senior Justin Shaw (152), junior Brandon Daniels (160) and sophomore Alex Carrothers (182).

Senior Tanner Newbold (138) finished second.

Sophomore Jayden Zbuka (106), senior Brayden Carter (132), senior Noah Carrothers (170) and senior Tavis Rutledge (hwt.) placed third.

Freshman Brandon Brown (113), sophomore Robbie Hoopes (120), sophomore Nathan Blake (126), junior Jaret Lane (195) and senior Noah Rutledge (220) placed fourth.

Pasiuk was happy with his team’s performance.

“Our wrestlers did an amazing job keeping their confidence and focus with each match,” he said. “And, once again our fan support was amazing and much appreciated.”

Minerva

The Lions finished third as a team in the 10-team Steubenville sectional. Beaver Local won the event with 143.5 points, followed by Steubenville with 226 and Minerva with 191.

The Lions qualified 11 wrestlers to the district event at Claymont this weekend.

Qualifiers include Kaleb George (182), champion; Jacob Norris (106), Ethan Mueller (126) and Travis Kuttler (hwt), second; Nolan Smith (132), Evan Hertel (138), Conner Fritz (152) and Jarrett Burress (220), third; David Church (145), Jay Chaddock (170) and Logan Williams (195) fourth.

The district tournament will be held March 2 and 3. Action begins at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.