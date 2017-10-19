Entry period open for Souper Bowl run

Members of the Harsh Memorial/Kilgore United Methodist Thrive Youth Group are gearing up for the second annual Souper Bowl 5K Run/Walk Nov. 11 at Atwood Lake Park.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The chip timed race begins and ends near the Activity Center. Entry fee is $20 for veterans with entries postmarked on or before Nov. 1, $25 for all other entries postmarked by Nov. 1 and $20 for veterans and $30 for other entries postmarked after Nov. 1.

Awards will be presented to the top four finishers in each category. A commemorative soup bowl will be awarded to the top three men and women to cross the finish line.

A Kids Fun Run is also planned. Registration fee is $10. Awards will be presented to the top four in each category.

Homemade soups will be served in the Activity Center following the race. For information, call 330-739-6955 or 330-324-8523.

Proceeds benefit the Thrive Youth Group.