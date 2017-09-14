Erich Haas publishes second book in baseball trilogy

CARROLL COUNTY – Erich Haas has come out swinging in the second inning.

He has completed book two in the three-book series based on a fictional high school baseball team. “The Quest for the Tri-County Trophy: The Season” is available for purchase.

Main character Ricky Cooper returns in book two as the catcher and senior captain for the Beaver Falls High baseball team. Winning the Tri County Trophy has been his goal since he was a child, after seeing the great Louie Parker and his teammates celebrate atop a hay wagon while parading the award through the streets of Beaver Falls.

Cooper, along with a seasoned team of ball players, have the ability to capture the coveted trophy. However when the season begins, so do the distractions.

Haas said the book is geared toward young adults and includes life lessons as well as baseball instructions, however, adults will enjoy it also.

“If you want a good laugh, read this book,” he explained. “If you don’t laugh or snicker at least a half-dozen times, feel for a pulse.”

As with the first book, Haas’ wife, Julie, assisted with editing and formatting.

Haas began writing the first book as a guidance manual for his son, Alex, with some life lessons and instruction on baseball. The manual eventually turned into the first book “The Quest for the Tri-County Trophy: The Preseason”.

Haas is working on the final book of the series. He is planning another book that will also be sports related.

Haas, a barber by trade, is a 1997 graduate of Carrollton High School and played baseball for three years under Coach Curt Hensley.

To order “The Quest for the Tri-County Trophy: The Season”, visit Amazon.com or goodreads.com.