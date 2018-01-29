Ethel M. Shaver, 78

Ethel Mae Shaver, 78, of Carrollton, passed away in Carroll Health Care Center in Carrollton Jan. 27, 2018. She was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Canton to Franklin Ira and Mildred Marie (Sell) Showalter. She married Lester James Shaver July 20, 1957, and he died Nov. 28, 1986. Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Frank E. and Ronald L. Showalter. Ethel attended Carrollton Baptist Temple. She enjoyed making crafts, traveling and gardening and enjoyed any outdoor activity She was always willing to help anyone. Survivors include her children, Pam (Jim) Ray and Kim (Greg) Shreve, both of Carrollton; and a son, Lester James (Pam) Shaver, Jr. of Kensington; two brothers, Phillip Showalter of Canton and Richard McCulla of Massillon; a sister-in-law, Kay Showalter of Canton; four grandchildren, Warren Eddleman, Angela Eddleman, Mason Shreve and Jesse Shreve; five great –grandchildren, Brogan Eddleman, Zoey Eddleman, Ethan Eddleman, Madison Eddleman and Calli Shreve; and one expected great-grandchild in March.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. in Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. Calling hours from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (prior to the service) in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery.