Eugene Frazier, 77, of Malvern, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Carroll Health Care Center.

Born Sept. 23, 1938,in Jeffersonville, KY, he was a son of the late Sam and Helen (Smith) Frazier.

He was a foreman at TRW and PCC in Minerva. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was active in Hanoverton Masonic Lodge,

Gene is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith (Wilson) Frazier; a daughter, Cheryl, (Larry) Barrett, of Wintersville; a granddaughter, Amber Denman; a brother, Earl L, (Brenda) Frazier, of Minerva; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Eugene Frazier, Jr., and a brother, Sam Frazier, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, Malvern. Calling hours will be, Monday, one hour before services in the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences online at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.