Eugene J. Stanchina, Jr., 79

Eugene James Stanchina, Jr., 79, of Brunswick, formerly of Amsterdam, died Monday, April 23, 2018, in Brunswick.

Born June 15, 1938, in Amsterdam, he was a son of the late Eugene and Louise Zanotelli Stanchina.

Eugene was an Army veteran and a retired electrical technician. He was a member of St. Ambrose Church in Brunswick.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Dody Cress; two sons, James (Amanda) Stanchina of Richfield and Douglas J. Cress of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Tina Stanchina of Brunswick; and two sisters, Dolores Tulodeski and Jo Anne Dent, both of Amsterdam.

A memorial service will be held April 27 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam with Fr. John McCoy officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.