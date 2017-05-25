Eugene “Jim” Frantum, 83, of East Rochester died Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.

Born Feb. 3, 1934, in East Rochester, he was a son to Charles and Corrine (Dinger) Frantum.

He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where he had worked for 43 years from 1957 to 2000 as a Metrologist. He was one of the first men in the United States who was certified to do inspections for Pratt and Whitney.

He was a graduate of Augusta High School and a US Navy veteran. He was a member of Minerva First Christian Church, past master and 50 year member of the Augusta Lodge #504 Free and Accepted Masons and Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty (McCoy) Frantum, whom he married Dec. 28, 1955; daughter, Deborah (Richard) Nolan, of Carrollton; son, James (Tammy) Frantum of East Rochester; grandson, Charles Frantum; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by a half-sister, Betty Locke, and a half-brother, William Stork.

Funeral services were held May 24 in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with James Baston officiating. Burial with full military honors was in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva First Christian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.