Evelyn Mae Bryan, 87, of Richmond, passed away Dec. 27, 2016, in Valley Hospice Care Center North, Steubenville.

Born Feb. 20, 1929, in Amsterdam, she was a daughter of the late William, Sr. and Mary (Ohler) Wilkins.

Evelyn was a member of Richmond United Methodist Church where she served many positions, Steubenville Chorale Society, Richmond Community Historical Society, and Jefferson County Election Board for over 25 years.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Charles (Debbie) Bryan of Carrollton and Timothy (Tina) Bryan of Wheeling, WV; brother, Bob Wilkins of Sebring; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson W. Bryan; daughter-in-law, Ky Lynn Bryan; five sisters; and two brothers.

Friends will be received at Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St., Richmond Thursday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Georgette Gaston officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Richmond United Methodist Church, 112 S Sugar St., Richmond, OH 43944.

Send condolences online at www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com.