Evelyn Roudebush, 101, of Carrollton passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov.16, 2017, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 25, 1915, in Union Township, Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Verna Downes Brooks.

A 1932 graduate of Carrollton High School, she was a long time member of Carrollton Church of Christ.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Allan (Marilyn) Roudebush of California and Dennis (Pat) Roudebush of Carrollton; two grandsons, Kyle (Tabby) Roudebush and Bradley (Emily) Roudebush, both of Carrollton; and seven great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl Roudebush; sister, Mildred; two brothers, Dean and James; and a granddaughter.

A private graveside service was held for the family. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.