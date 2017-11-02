Exercise your right: VOTE

There is no excuse not to vote at the Nov. 7 election – if you are properly registered.

Electors have the choice of voting prior to the election by absentee ballot (by mail or in person at the board of elections) or casting a ballot on Election Day by visiting their respective polling location between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. or casting a provisional ballot election day at the board of elections.

Voters can access information on the election and copies of sample ballots by visiting the Carroll County Board of Elections website on the Internet at www.carrollcountyboe.com.

On the website, voters can learn what is on the ballot, view a sample ballot, check their voter registration, find their polling location and, following the election, view results.

Several village council and mayor seats are up for grabs at the Nov. 7 election as well township trustee and school board seats. Voters will also decide the fate of levies and local options, along with two statewide issues.

With all the voting options available today, it has never been easier to study the candidates and issues and cast ballots.

We encourage all eligible voters to exercise their right…and VOTE!