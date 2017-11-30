Experienced group of lettermen expected to lead lady bowlers

Three seniors return to lead the 2017 Carrollton girls bowling team.

Seniors Rachel Bright, Kira Anderson and Shelby Stidom helped the Lady Warriors to a 19-1 overall and 11-1 record in the Stark County High School Bowling Conference American Division (SCHSBC) last season. Bright and Stidom each received All-SCHSBC first team honors.

Also returning are juniors Mallory Fox and Rickee Stidom and sophomore Chelsea Hawk.

“The girls have a good outlook for this season,” said head coach Vera Fox, who has coached the Lady Warriors for the past nine season. “We have a lot of strong players on varsity who can step up and do what needs to be done.”

Freshman Cailyn Bright is a promising newcomer to this year’s team and is expected to see time on varsity.

What does the league look like this season?

“We have a few new schools coming into the American Conference,” noted Fox. “It could be anyone’s year.”

“Minerva is usually our fiercest competitor and this year should be no different. They have an awesome team.”

Where could the Warriors be stronger?

“We need to work on picking up our spares,” Fox said. “Girls just need to focus a little harder on making these spares.”

The Warriors will be at Claymont Thursday. Next week Carrollton will host Heritage Christian at Carroll Lanes.