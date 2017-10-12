Fair becomes four-time sectional champ, advances to district tourney

Carrollton senior Taylor Fair won the Division II sectional tennis tournament last week at Dover and qualified for the district tournament Oct. 11 at Ohio University.

It was the fourth sectional title for Fair, who entered the sectional as the No. 1 seed.

She received a bye in the opening round and advanced to the championship round by defeating Olivia Weaver of Dover 6-0, 6-0, Maddie Russell of Zanesville 6-0, 6-1, and Katherine Host of Claymont 6-0-6-0. In the championship match, Fair defeated second-seeded Adele Pruni of Dover 6-2, 6-1.

The top two players from the district tournament advance to the state tournament Oct. 20 and 21.