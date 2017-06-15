Fair royalty applications due June 23

Now is the time to enter the Carroll County Fair Royalty Contest.

Entry forms are available in the junior and senior fair books or by contacting Karla Wells at 330-627-4548.

The king and queen contest is open to Carroll County teens between 16 and 19 years of age, as of Jan. 1 of the current year, who are a member of one or more of the organizations represented by the Junior Fair Board: 4-H, FFA, Girl/Boy Scouts, etc. The prince and princess contest is open to Carroll County youth between 9 and 13 years of ages as Jan. 1 of the current year. Entrants in the prince and princess contest are obligated to follow the same rules as the senior division.

Contestants must be available the week of the fair, as they will need to be in attendance at major functions. The queen, king and court are expected to perform daily duties at the fair and must be available to complete those duties.

Each contestant and a parent must sign a commitment stating they will fulfill their duties if selected as royalty. If a contestant is selected and is found not to be fulfilling their commitments by the contest committee, they will be removed from the court and forfeit all awards.

As a representative of the fair, royalty members will be expected to act and dress appropriately as when showing a project. Banners should be worn at all times unless when showing and suggested attire includes nice summer dresses with sleeves or wide straps, skirts, skorts, capris and slacks (khaki type are appropriate).

Inappropriate clothing includes shorts, tee shirts, strapless or off the shoulder dresses or tops, tube tops, clothing that exposes any part of the midriff or cleavage, old or worn looking jeans or very short dresses and skirts.

Applicants will be judged on the following basis: activities, participation, achievements, leadership, initiative, poise, personality, appearance, communication skills and question responses during interview.

Entries must be postmarked by June 23. Interviews will be held July 6 starting at 6 p.m. in the Senior Friendship Center at the fairgrounds. Interview attendance is mandatory.

Entries should be submitted, along with a current photograph, to: Fair Royalty Contest, c/o Karla Wells, 233 McKinley Ave. NW, Carrollton, OH 44615-1339.