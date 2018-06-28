Fairboard fills vacant Brown Twp. seat, signs contract for fair demolition derby

CARROLLTON – The Carroll County Agriculture Society (Fairboard) continued preparations for the 2018 fair during the May 15 meeting.

According to Fairboard minutes, Rick Popadak from Brown Township attended the meeting to express interest in the seat, left vacant by the resignation of Wendy King. The board voted to appoint Popodak to fill the seat.

Regarding the grounds, the board learned Griffith’s Greenhouse donated flowers for planting at the south gate entrance. They were given four fair passes for the donation. A gate in the camping area needs repaired along with the stage.

The road from the south entrance gate to the salt bins is very rough. Ray Rummell told the board he talked with Mike Bryan, superintendent at the Carroll County Highway Garage, regarding repair or pavement.

Bryan quoted $10,000 to grind, compact and pave the road. The issue was tabled until a future date after the board agreed the cost is not feasible at this time.

Golf carts used during the fair were discussed. The current contract provides five two-passenger and six utility carts along with three shuttle carts. After discussion, a motion was made and approved to add an additional utility cart.

Wendy Boggess of Probate and Juvenile Court attended the meeting to ask if the board needs community service workers. There will be an opportunity after the fair to assist with clean up and returning benches and tables to storage areas.

The board agreed to enter into a contract with Derby Dog Demolition Derby for $7,800 for the Sunday evening event. They also approved purchasing a harness racing permit for $110.

Tim Lisko of Lisko Amusement Company agreed to allow 4-H members to purchase a $30 ride pass for the week.

Members voted to dedicate a page in the fair book to Jerry Long, a longtime concessionaire, and Al Sickle, the midway announcer. Both passed away last winter.

In other business, the fairboard:

-LEARNED there will be only one Century Farm recognition this year.

-DISCUSSED having high school bands perform during the day at the fair.

-HEARD Sugarcreek Builders have completed the work on the Open Class Dairy Barn.

-GRANTED permission to Pastor Kimberly Arbaugh and The Bridge to install four 20-amp. circuits in the Rosebud building for lighting at no cost to the board. Ron Eick will install the circuits.

-LEARNED the Carroll County Arts would like to use the Rosebud building Sept. 22 from 5-10 p.m. for a “Night at the Races” fundraiser. No action was taken.

-APPROVED a motion to join the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at a cost of $135.

-THANKED Noramco for the donation of several boxes of 40-gallon and 55-gallon trash bags.

-DISCUSSED water leaks in the office area under the grandstand.

-RECEIVED a letter from the Ohio Public Utilities Commission regarding high utility rates AEP has been charging the Fairboard. According to the letter, AEP will restructure all bills after June 1 due to the large number of letters they received. AEP will now pay 25 percent of the projected transportation.

-SET the July meeting for July 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the secretary’s office.