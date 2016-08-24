Fairy tale trip: Make-A-Wish sends Gracey Mayle, family to storybook village

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

Gracey Mayle will have a story to tell when her teacher asks what she did during summer vacation.

Mayle, 8, of Carrollton, her sister, great grandparents and their niece, traveled to central Florida June 11-17 where they spent a week at Give Kids the World (GKTW) Village. GKTW is a 79-acre non-profit “storybook” resort that hosts children with life threatening illnesses and their families from around the world for a weeklong cost-free vacation.

Mayle was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was one-month old. She suffers from breathing (mucus in her lungs) and digestive issues. She takes seven different medications daily and has breathing and shake treatments twice a day. Due to the diligence of her great grandparents, Donna and Herman Stidom with whom she resides, staying on top of her treatments, Gracey has only been hospitalized one time.

Gracey talked about wanting to go somewhere and during a visit at Akron’s Children’s Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Clinic, her doctor told her they could put in a request with Make A Wish Foundation. The doctor told the Stidoms it was better to apply now rather than later with a life threatening illness.

THE TRIP

Along with Gracey and the Stidoms, Gracey’s sister, Donna Jo Stidom, 6, and the Stidom’s niece, Debra Delap, were picked up at their residence in a limousine and taken to Pittsburgh Airport. Gracey was wearing her blue “Make A Wish” t-shirt.

“A lady in the airport saw the Make A Wish buttons and shirt and asked us about it,” the Stidoms explained. “She gave us $100 for our trip. Another lady we saw on the tram told us she was a Make A Wish kid in 1988.”

The pilot came to meet his “special passenger” and gave Gracey a set of silver of wings like he has and let her sit in the cockpit of the airplane.

A representative from GKTW was waiting for the family when they landed in Orlando, FL. They were taken to the GKTW village and given an overall tour. They stayed in a condominium, where everything was supplied.

“We never spent a dime,” Herman stated. “They gave us a gift card so we could buy Debra’s ticket. She came along so she could go on the rides with the girls.”

The GKTW Village is an amusement park in itself. The group spent two days seeing the entire complex. They had the option to see movies or play miniature golf every night, visit the castle, play video games or go swimming, along with the rides.

“The castle has a tower where the kids sign their name on a star and place it in a machine,” the Stidoms said. “A fairy takes it to its permanent place and the next day you can come back and find your star.”

The girls received a make-over while in the castle and were able to keep their outfits. They had their nails painted and got temporary tattoos.

Mayor Clayton is a six-foot tall rabbit, who along with his wife, Miss Mary, reside in a home in GKTW Village. Staff held a birthday party for Mayor Clayton while the group was visiting. They also saw several Disney characters who visited the Village, including Mary Poppins, Goofy, Pluto, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

As fun as GKTW Village was, it was also humbling, Herman noted. “The kids loved splashing in the pool. The one evening a child in a wheelchair was at the pool and didn’t seem very engaged,” he said. “The pool is designed for wheelchair accessibility and staff brought a plastic wheelchair over. Her dad took her into the water about waist deep and she began to laugh and splash.”

“What a difference to see her in the water,” he said after pausing a moment. “Her dad was crying.”

Another wonderful experience was seeing the children perform in the talent show. “I took a picture of every child who participated,” Donna said. “It was amazing watching them.”

Donna Jo sang “Let It Go” from Frozen and when they didn’t have music for Gracey’s song, she sang it a cappella. “It was so touching seeing all the kids,” Herman added.

While Give Kids the World Village is an adventure itself, the group also had the opportunity to visit the Disney World parks, Universal Studios and Sea World.

They spent a day in Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom where they saw “A Bugs Life” in 3D, visited the zoo and saw a production of The Lion King.

When Gracey was asked what her favorite thing was to do or see she replied, “Why doesn’t any one ask what I didn’t like? I didn’t like the Haunted Mansion.”

“No! No, Haunted Mansion,” chimed in Donna Jo.

Gracey liked the Mickey Mouse concert, riding horses and seeing the dolphins do tricks. Donna Jo was thrilled to meet Elsa and riding in the flamingo boats. Both girls enjoyed seeing Timon and Pumbaa in “The Lion King” because, “they were acting so silly.”

Their favorite by far was having ice cream everyday. Gracey tried every flavor.

The group spent a day at Disney Springs which is a shopping plaza and passed an amusement park by the side of the road. The girls and Debra rode the rollercoaster, which Herman said went up about 80 feet and included several turns.

GIVE KIDS THE WORLD

Since its inception in 1986, more than 146,000 children and families have been served by GKTW. It’s run by approximately 2,000 volunteers each week who pay their own expenses to offer their time at the resort.

Both Herman and Donna enjoyed the family time away, other than the heat. It was 99 degrees when they went to Disney and the humidity was unbearable. Gracey wore a mask part of the time when they were around certain areas.

“We really can’t take a vacation due to Gracey’s treatment routine and machines,” Donna explained.

“It was wonderful to be able to show them something I couldn’t normally afford,” Herman stated. “I was so touched by how many people donate to these organizations and don’t want to be recognized.”

“If there was ever an organization to donate to, it’s these two,” the Stidoms stated. “Donate to Make A Wish or Give Kids the World. They are for the kids and the kids are our future.”

To donate to Give Kids the World, visit gktw.org.

MAKE-A-WISH

Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a life threatening medical condition. In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 35 minutes.

Wishes are granted by the following four steps:

Referral: Any child ages 2 1/2 to 18 years old, who has not been granted a wish by another organization, can be referred by medical professionals, parents or the child themselves. Medical Eligibility: Determined with the help of the treating physician. The child must be diagnosed with a life threatening condition (i.e., progressive, degenerative or malignant.) The Wish: Volunteers visit the child to find out their exact wish. Creating Joy: Wish grantors create an unforgettable experience driven by the child’s creativity. They strive to personalize each wish.

To donate or learn more, visit wish.org.