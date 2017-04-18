Faith E. Moreland, 76

Faith Elvira Moreland, 76, of Park Ave., Carrollton, died Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Born, June 4, 1940, in Perrysville, she was a daughter of the late Abraham and Lillian Oiler Bake.

She is survived by two sons, Neil (Sianee) Moreland and Richard Moreland, Jr., both of Carrollton; one daughter, Tina Kmatz of Carrollton; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great grandson; four brothers, Abe Bake of Jewett, Ben Bake of Bowerston, Pete Bake of Leesville and Dennis Bake of Bowerston; four sisters, Jane Beitzel of South Carolina, Nellie Davis of Jacksonville, FL, Frances Scott of Carrollton and Barb Bennett of Jacksonville, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moreland, Sr.

Funeral services will be April 20 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. A funeral reception will be held in the Amsterdam VFW immediately following the services in Westview Cemetery.