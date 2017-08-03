Fall Festival focuses on ‘Remembering the Scio Sale Barn’

SCIO – The 83rd Annual Scio Fall Festival, sponsored by the Scio Volunteer Fire Department and Scio American Legion Post #482, will be held Aug. 9-12 in downtown Scio.

The theme is “Going Once, Going Twice, Sold! Remembering the Scio Sale Barn.” Dick and Jody Snyder of the Scio Sale Barn will serve as parade grand marshals.

The Festival will highlight several special events. UEO Buckeye will sponsor a fireworks display scheduled Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. Highlighting the musical entertainment will be an appearance by The Yankee Gray Band, Redneck Romeos and Moonlyterz.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, with Shay Bonnell, local talent performing at 5 p.m. on the Main Stage. The Hugo’s Jam Session will provide entertainment on the East End Stage at 5 p.m. The Midway opens at 5 p.m. featuring one-price rides. Flower and Garden Show registration will be from 5-8 p.m. in Purviance Exhibition Hall. Opening ceremonies will begin at the Main Stage at 6 p.m. The 25th Annual Scio Fall Festival One Mile Fun Run begins at 6:15 p.m. and the 33rd Annual Scio Fall Festival 5K Run, at 7 p.m. Both races start at the R.J. Spiker Fire Hall. A Karaoke Contest, with music provided by D.J. Jeff Drown, will start at 8 p.m. at the Main Stage for contestants 14 and over.

Thursday’s activities start with the flower exhibition and business window judging at 10 a.m. The midway opens at 5 p.m. Activities begin at 6 p.m. at the Main Stage area with the cheerleading exhibition featuring J-S, Cadiz Biddy, Young Buckeyes and Harrison Central Jr. and Sr. High School squads. At 7 p.m. a Kid’s Karaoke Contest will take place on the East End Stage for ages 2-12. Wrapping up the evening will be “The Yankee Gray Band”, playing classic and current country music, at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Friday’s Grand Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and will include fire equipment, floats, tractors, horses and a wide variety of entries. Marching Bands will include: the Conotton Valley Rocket Marching Band, Harrison Central Marching Husky Band and, marching for the 10th year, the Jewett-Scio Marching Viking Alumni Band. Redneck Romeos, singing classic and modern country, will take the Main Stage after the parade. The LifeShare Bloodmobile will be at the East End of the Festival from 5-11 p.m. The Commemorative Mug Auction will start at the Main Stage at 9 p.m. with Auctioneer Bill Host.

Saturday’s full day of activities will start with the 32nd Annual Scio Show and Shine Car Show on the Eastport Field across from Baker’s IGA and the Harrison County Conotton Creek Swap Meet and Flea Market at the Veterans Covered Bridge. The 22nd Annual Arm Wrestling Tournament will start at 12:30 p.m. across from Circle K. Ride Matinee will start with “One Price Rides” from 1-5 p.m. The Great Conotton Creek Duck Race, sponsored by the Scio Dining Fork Ruitans, will begin at 2 p.m. on Eastport St.

Main Stage entertainment starts at 1 p.m. with the 2nd Annual Pet Show; Mikayla Dulkoski, 2 p.m.; Zatta’s Pizza Eating Contest, 3 p.m.; New Talent, The Bobby Smith Band, playing “Oldies but Goodies,” 4 p.m.; and the New Town Cloggers at 5 p.m.

Evening entertainment includes a Teen Dance & Dance Contest with Scotty B at the East End Stage at 7 p.m. The Festival’s Jr. Prince, Princess and Queen crowning will begin at 6 p.m. at the Main Stage with the Merchant’s Drawing at 8 p.m. Classic rock and country oldies band “Moonlyterz” will take the Main Stage at 7 p.m. The Festival will end with a bang from the fireworks display sponsored by UEO Buckeye at 10 p.m.

Other attractions include bingo every night at 7 p.m. Conotton Creek Woodworks Wood Carver, Dan Kidd, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. in front of Purviance Exhibition Hall. The Purivance Exhibition Hall will also host the Scio Garden Club Flower and Garden Show.

Scio Pottery memorabilia will be on display in the Scio Museum Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday 8-10 p.m. The Scio Fall Festival Bazaar and Vendor Show will be held at the R.J. Spiker Fire Hall Wednesday and Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 3-10 p.m. and Saturday 12-9 p.m.

For more Festival information, call 740-945-0260.