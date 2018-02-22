Familiar face, new face helping area veterans

After a busy six months, Cindy Black completed training and was named Veteran Service Office director.

Black has been with the office since February 2013, serving as the clerk, doing office duties along with scheduling drivers to transport veterans to the VA clinic and at times, taking over driving duties, when needed.

She began training for the director position in March 2017 after the previous director left in February. Black traveled numerous times to Columbus and California for training. Along with other duties, she can now file claims for veterans.

“Our biggest mission is to reach out to veterans and let them know we are here,” she said. “We have a lot of resources. However, we are available by appointment only. Appointments allow us to give each veteran due time.”

The office is working hand-in-hand with the Carroll County Recorders office on the Veteran’s ID program, where veterans receive a card for discounts in the county and at specific places outside Carroll County.

Another issue Black is working on is getting veteran’s DD214 papers recorded at the office.

“It’s important to have the DD214 recorded here in case of a fire or something happens,” Black stated. “When the veteran comes in we can record it and have a conversation to see if we can offer any assistance.”

The Veteran Service Office offers financial assistance to veterans and widows of veterans (each situation is different), transports veterans to doctors appointments, etc. and is a resource for veteran related activities.

The office does outreach, going to local aged homes and handing out blankets. They also provide grave markers and flags for Memorial Day.

Black is a US Navy veteran serving from 1987-1993 during the Gulf War. She was a criptologist stationed in Scotland and Japan sending classified communication to the fleet. She was responsible for sending some of the first messages when Operation Desert Storm broke out.

“The funny thing is, my mom wasn’t happy with me joining the military. She told me, if I join we would end up at war,” Black said. “Once the war became general knowledge, I had to say Mom was right.”

Bob Buttermore, a former van driver, works at the front desk and helps Black assist veterans.

The office is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and observes the same holidays as other county offices.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment should call the office at 330-627-2590. To schedule transportation, Black asks veterans to schedule two days in advance. Van service may not be available during inclement weather.